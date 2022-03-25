Left Menu

Odisha govt committed to providing rail connectivity in all 30 districts: Guv

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-03-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 18:38 IST
Odisha govt committed to providing rail connectivity in all 30 districts: Guv
  • Country:
  • India

Noting that Odisha has emerged as a “power-surplus” state, Governor Ganeshi Lal Friday said the government is committed to providing rail connectivity in all the 30 districts, and has taken extensive steps to boost infrastructure.

“My government has identified it (railways) as a priority area and plans to cover all the districts with railway connectivity over the next few years. We have collaborated with the Railways to fill the viability gap wherever required,” he said, addressing the budget session of the Odisha Assembly.

Lal said the state government has taken several initiatives for new railway lines and corridors, besides directly funding construction of the tracks and providing free land for such projects.

The governor said Odisha has also notified 14 potential locations for development of non-major ports, out of which two projects, Dhamra and Gopalpur, are now operational.

The state has also taken steps for development of a riverine port in Mahanadi in Kendrapara district, two inland water transport projects, and development of jetty and allied infrastructure, he said.

On air-connectivity, Lal said the state has commenced regular flight operations on two new routes from Bhubaneswar to Jaipur and Goa.

The governor also said more than five crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people in the state, and testing facilities set up at the block level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022