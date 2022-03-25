Odisha govt committed to providing rail connectivity in all 30 districts: Guv

Noting that Odisha has emerged as a “power-surplus” state, Governor Ganeshi Lal Friday said the government is committed to providing rail connectivity in all the 30 districts, and has taken extensive steps to boost infrastructure.

“My government has identified it (railways) as a priority area and plans to cover all the districts with railway connectivity over the next few years. We have collaborated with the Railways to fill the viability gap wherever required,” he said, addressing the budget session of the Odisha Assembly.

Lal said the state government has taken several initiatives for new railway lines and corridors, besides directly funding construction of the tracks and providing free land for such projects.

The governor said Odisha has also notified 14 potential locations for development of non-major ports, out of which two projects, Dhamra and Gopalpur, are now operational.

The state has also taken steps for development of a riverine port in Mahanadi in Kendrapara district, two inland water transport projects, and development of jetty and allied infrastructure, he said.

On air-connectivity, Lal said the state has commenced regular flight operations on two new routes from Bhubaneswar to Jaipur and Goa.

The governor also said more than five crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people in the state, and testing facilities set up at the block level.

