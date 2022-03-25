Left Menu

Unemployment rate higher in urban areas compared to rural areas in Delhi: Eco Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 19:06 IST
Urban areas in the national capital recorded higher unemployment rate compared to rural pockets, according to the Delhi Economic Survey, 2021-22.

The survey was tabled in Delhi Assemby on Friday.

During the July 2019-June 2020 period, the estimated unemployment rate in Delhi was at 8.7 per cent while the employment rate was at 91.3 per cent.

In the urban areas, the unemployment rate stood at 8.9 per cent while the same was at 2 per cent in the rural areas.

As per the survey, the employment rate in the urban and rural areas were at 91.1 per cent and 98 per cent, respectively.

During the same period, the survey said the unemployment rate of males was 8.5 per cent as compared to 9.8 per cent for female in the national capital.

The employment rate of male was 91.5 compared to 90.2 for female, it added.

The survey noted that private sector in Delhi has also started showing a sign of strength.

Jobs in Delhi are available in almost all the prominent industry verticals, including healthcare, pharmaceutical, media, entertainment, information technology, information technology enabled services, various other service related activities.

