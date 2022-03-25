Left Menu

Cong MP in LS flags issue of Tamils reaching India amid eco crisis in Sri Lanka

He also demanded assistance to the Tamil Nadu government to help it take care of the Tamil refugees reaching the state.Ravneet Singh of the Congress raised the issue of medical students who returned home from China after the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: 25-03-2022 19:10 IST
Cong MP in LS flags issue of Tamils reaching India amid eco crisis in Sri Lanka
A Congress MP from Tamil Nadu on Friday demanded that the central government extend assistance in the form of food items to Tamils from Sri Lanka amid an economic crisis plaguing the island nation.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour, Manickam Tagore said due to food shortage in Sri Lanka, Tamil refugees have started reaching the shores of Tamil Nadu.

Claiming that prices of food items are sky-rocketing in Sri Lanka, he demanded that the government send food for Tamils of that country. He also demanded assistance to the Tamil Nadu government to help it take care of the Tamil refugees reaching the state.

Ravneet Singh of the Congress raised the issue of medical students who returned home from China after the coronavirus pandemic. He claimed that due to a ban on various Chinese applications, the online studies of such student has been affected and urged the government to help them the way Indian medical students from Ukraine are being assisted.

