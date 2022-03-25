Left Menu

Emami acquires ‘Dermicool’ brand from Reckitt Benkiser

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 19:31 IST
  • India

Emami Ltd on Friday said it has acquired prickly heat powder brand 'Dermicool' from Reckitt Benkiser at a consideration of Rs 432 crore.

The acquisition was funded from internal accruals, the company said in a statement.

''The acquisition of ‘Dermicool’ brand offers great synergy with our existing businesses and is a perfect strategic fit. It will strengthen our presence to make us number 1 in the prickly heat powder & cool talc category,'' said Harsh Agarwal, Director of Emami.

''The company considers acquisitions that not only add value and have synergy with the current line of businesses, but also offer opportunities for the organisation to be present in categories that have high growth potential,” he added.

