Treasury's Adeyemo to travel to Europe to discuss sanctions with allies

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 19:51 IST
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will travel to Europe March 27 to April 1 to coordinate with allies on the sanctions they have imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

Adeyemo will meet with officials in London, Paris, Brussels and Berlin. Topics will include strengthening sanctions coordination, tightening sanctions enforcement and looking ahead to next phase of sanctions​, Treasury said in a statement.

