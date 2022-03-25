Treasury's Adeyemo to travel to Europe to discuss sanctions with allies

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will travel to Europe March 27 to April 1 to coordinate with allies on the sanctions they have imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

Adeyemo will meet with officials in London, Paris, Brussels and Berlin. Topics will include strengthening sanctions coordination, tightening sanctions enforcement and looking ahead to next phase of sanctions​, Treasury said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)