Neutral Swiss adopt more EU sanctions against Russia

The Swiss government had adopted more European Union sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the cabinet said on Friday.

"This means that all measures contained in the EU's fourth package of sanctions have been implemented," it said in a https://www.admin.ch/gov/en/start/documentation/media-releases.msg-id-87747.html statement, adding it had decided not to implement the EU measure of March 1 suspending the broadcasting of Russian media outlets Sputnik and Russia Today.

"Despite the fact that these outlets are used to spread targeted propaganda and disinformation by the Russian Federation, the Federal Council is of the opinion that it is more effective to counter untrue and harmful statements with facts instead of preventing them from being broadcast," it said.

