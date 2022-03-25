Left Menu

France summons Russian envoy over embassy Twitter cartoon that mocked Europe

Russia's ambassador to France was summoned on Friday to the French Foreign Ministry over an earlier embassy Twitter post that Paris deemed unacceptable, the foreign ministry said. The Russian Embassy in Paris on Thursday had posted a picture depicting a body lying on a table called "Europe" with characters representing the United States and European Union jabbing needles into it. "These posts are unacceptable.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:33 IST
"These posts are unacceptable. We made that clear today to the Russian Ambassador," the ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters. "We are trying to maintain a demanding channel of dialogue with Russia and these actions are completely inappropriate."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

