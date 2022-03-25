ASPHL looks to run 50 hotels by 2024

Hospitality player Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels (ASPHL) is planning to raise its number of hotels from 27 to 50 by 2024, a senior official said on Friday.

''At present we are running 27 hotels and by 2024 we will raise the numbers to 50. We are also looking towards small towns for the expansion,” ASPHL general manager Debjeet Banerjee told reporters here.

He also informed that currently construction of new hotels in different cities of the country is going on.

Banerjee also formally announced the launch of 'The Park' hotel in the city on the occasion. The facility has 99-rooms.

He said that this is the 27th hotel of the ASPHL and with this the company has stepped into Madhya Pradesh.

Banerjee also added that the company is keen on starting a hotel in Bhopal.

