Left Menu

ASPHL looks to run 50 hotels by 2024

The facility has 99-rooms.He said that this is the 27th hotel of the ASPHL and with this the company has stepped into Madhya Pradesh.Banerjee also added that the company is keen on starting a hotel in Bhopal.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:51 IST
ASPHL looks to run 50 hotels by 2024
  • Country:
  • India

Hospitality player Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels (ASPHL) is planning to raise its number of hotels from 27 to 50 by 2024, a senior official said on Friday.

''At present we are running 27 hotels and by 2024 we will raise the numbers to 50. We are also looking towards small towns for the expansion,” ASPHL general manager Debjeet Banerjee told reporters here.

He also informed that currently construction of new hotels in different cities of the country is going on.

Banerjee also formally announced the launch of 'The Park' hotel in the city on the occasion. The facility has 99-rooms.

He said that this is the 27th hotel of the ASPHL and with this the company has stepped into Madhya Pradesh.

Banerjee also added that the company is keen on starting a hotel in Bhopal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022