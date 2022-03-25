Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut walked the ramp as the showstopper for Khadi India at a fashion show, the MSME ministry said on Friday.

It said that this is for the first time that an international designer, Mossi Traoré from Paris, participated in a Khadi fashion show. Khadi India has participated in the Lakme Fashion Week for the second time, it added.

The Khadi India show was curated by Fashion Design Council of India.

''The whole world is now talking about the Indian fabrics particularly Khadi that is organic, skin-friendly and environment friendly... When we buy Khadi, we not only help restore our heritage crafts but also create livelihood for many in the country. Whenever you buy something, ensure it is made in India,'' Ranaut said. PTI RR ********************************* *Max Life launches term plan for PhonePe users Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. on Friday said it has launched the Max Live Smart Secure Plus Plan which can be bought through smartphones using payment application PhonePe.

It is a non-linked non-participating individual pure risk premium life insurance plan aimed at enhancing financial protection for digitally-savvy customers, Max Life said.

The term plan can be purchased instantaneously on the PhonePe app without any hassle or excessive paperwork, it said.

With this, millions of PhonePe customers can now shield their families from life's uncertainties and avail comprehensive financial coverage with premiums starting as low as Rs 4,426 annually, the insurer added.

