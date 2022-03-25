British embassy in Lebanon 'deeply concerned' at bank account closures
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:03 IST
The British embassy in Beirut said on Friday it was "deeply concerned" by Lebanese banks closing accounts belonging to people who are nationals or residents of the United Kingdom.
In a statement, the embassy said "this unilateral action" by banks had singled out account holders on the basis of their British residency or nationality, in "what appears to be a targeted and discriminatory manner".
