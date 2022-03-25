Left Menu

Sebi imposes Rs 20 lakh penalties on 4 entities

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed penalties totalling Rs 20 lakh on four entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options segment on BSE.In four separate orders, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Suman Shah, Ashlar Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd, Amit Dayalchand Badlani and Adarsh Pasari.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:21 IST
Sebi imposes Rs 20 lakh penalties on 4 entities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed penalties totalling Rs 20 lakh on four entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options segment on BSE.

In four separate orders, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Suman Shah, Ashlar Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd, Amit Dayalchand Badlani and Adarsh Pasari. The orders came after Sebi observed large reversal trades executed in stock options segment of BSE which were found to be non-genuine trades.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities for the period April 2014 to September 2015.

It was found that these entities were among those that had indulged in execution of reversal trades in the segment and created a false and misleading appearance of trading in terms of artificial volumes. By indulging in such trades in stock options, they violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022