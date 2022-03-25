Sebi imposes Rs 20 lakh penalties on 4 entities

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed penalties totalling Rs 20 lakh on four entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options segment on BSE.

In four separate orders, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Suman Shah, Ashlar Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd, Amit Dayalchand Badlani and Adarsh Pasari. The orders came after Sebi observed large reversal trades executed in stock options segment of BSE which were found to be non-genuine trades.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities for the period April 2014 to September 2015.

It was found that these entities were among those that had indulged in execution of reversal trades in the segment and created a false and misleading appearance of trading in terms of artificial volumes. By indulging in such trades in stock options, they violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations, it added.

