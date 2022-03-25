Left Menu

Major challenge to connect research to industries: MP minister

A universitys aim should be opening of mindset, he added.

Madhya Pradesh science and technology minister Om Prakash Saklecha on Friday said it is a major challenge to connect research with industries as the former has the potential to give direction to life's new creativity.

He was addressing a function after inaugurating the 2-day 'First All India Inter-University Research and Innovation Festival Shoudh Shikhar-2022' organised by Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU).

“In the present day, it is a challenge to connect research with industries as it (research) has a potential to give direction to life's new creativity,” Saklecha, who is also minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), said.

''The whole world has adopted our knowledge, science, maths and medical system and the country has taken even the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity. A university's aim should be opening of mindset,'' he added.

Speaking on the occasion, RNTU chancellor Santosh Choube said the focus was on skill development.

''We have maintained social contact continuously. It is our endeavour to ensure the direction of the research should be such that it becomes useful for society and it should be based on the needs of the local environment,” he added.

