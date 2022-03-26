Left Menu

Ukraine says 7,331 people were evacuated from cities on Friday

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-03-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 01:53 IST
Ukraine says 7,331 people were evacuated from cities on Friday
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A total of 7,331 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Friday, a senior official said, more than double the 3,343 who managed to escape the previous day.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in an online post that 2,800 people had left the besieged city of Mariupol using private transport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022