S&P revises Saudi Arabia's outlook to positive

Ratings agency S&P on Friday revised Saudi Arabia's outlook to positive from stable, on improving GDP growth and fiscal dynamics over the medium term.

"Higher global oil prices and rising production volumes, alongside a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, are supporting Saudi Arabia's fiscal and GDP growth dynamics," the ratings agency said in a statement.

The agency affirmed Saudi Arabia's rating at 'A-/A-2'.

