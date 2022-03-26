Celebrating 5 Years In India, Lexus Launches Buyback Promise Scheme And Loyalty Program Under The Lexus Life Umbrella

BANGALORE, India, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 5 successful years in India, Lexus India today announced the launch of its new Buyback Promise program starting with the ES 300h and a Loyalty program under the 'Lexus Life', umbrella. Lexus commenced operations in India in 2017, with the commitment of providing amazing experiences to its discerning guests. The buyback program for ES 300h promises amongst the highest buyback price in the luxury car market with upto 60% residual value. With a bouquet of benefits, Lexus Life aims at providing amazing experiences throughout the ownership journey of a Lexus guest. Under this program, Lexus will offer its guests the industry's best Low-cost finance options and residual value for its cars. The loyalty program will benefit existing Lexus guests for their next Lexus purchase with a whole host of offers & packages including Service Package (Lexus Approved) / Insurance / Extended Warranty/ Merchandise and Accessories.

Lexus India launched the 'Lexus Life' program in 2021, an exclusive ownership program for Lexus buyers who at Lexus, are treated like 'guests at home'. Under this program, Lexus brings in new ownership benefits through 'Lexus Ownership Portfolio' which includes a variety of crafted plans for finance, service, warranty, insurance & roadside assistance. Additionally, Lexus India also introduced 'Lexus Pre-Owned', a new platform for guests to trade in and upgrade their Lexus cars with utmost ease, at the same time showcasing the Lexus experience to a wider segment of car buyers, and 'Lexus Leasing' which is designed to enhance the ease of experiencing a Lexus in partnership with Kinto of Lexus Financial Services.

Commenting on this occasion, Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India said, ''Firstly, I would like to sincerely thank all our guests for their constant patronage, trust & confidence on the Lexus brand over these 5 years which has made this journey a memorable one. Celebrating 5 years of Lexus in India with introduction of the Buyback Promise scheme for the Lexus ES 300h as well as the Lexus Loyalty scheme, we would like to strengthen our guest's faith in Lexus, at the same time show our confidence on the Lexus cars and our strong commitment to the Indian market. In this new era, consumers are more mindful about their purchases, and we are crafting the best for them. Staying true to the Lexus belief of ''Omotenashi'' we ensure to deliver exceptional experiences to our guests. We look forward to offering more such experiences to our guests and enriching their lifestyles.'' ABOUT LEXUS LIFE: Since its launch in 2017, Lexus has been committed to providing exceptional experiences to its discerning guests in India. This spirit of Japanese hospitality- otherwise known as 'Omotenashi' is at the center of the Lexus brand, where every action is rooted in respect & guest's preferences.

LEXUS' commitment to this spirit is reflected in its exclusive ownership program where every experience related to every Lexus is crafted. 'Lexus Life' currently has 3 key programs - Lexus Ownership Portfolio, Lexus Pre-Owned and Lexus Leasing. The brand is planning to add an array of curated offerings under the Lexus Life umbrella in a phased manner in the near future.

Lexus Buyback Promise: With Lexus BuyBack Promise, guests can enjoy the industry's best Buyback offer of up to 60% residual value. This reflects the exceptional quality make of every Lexus.

Lexus Loyalty Program: The loyalty program is designed to enhance the Lexus experience for the guests who are advocators of the Lexus brand in India. This will provide many benefits to existing Lexus guests in their next purchase of a Lexus car, with a whole host of offers & packages including Service Package (Lexus Approved) / Insurance / Extended Warranty/ Merchandise and Accessories.

ABOUT LEXUS Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles. Since its debut in India in March 2017, Lexus has aimed to craft a better tomorrow and redefine luxury in the world's fastest-growing major economy. The brand strives to consistently deliver exceptional design and quality to the discerning Indian guest with a portfolio of 6 vehicles, 5 of which are self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. In 2020, Lexus' presence in the Indian market was further strengthened with the introduction of its first locally produced model, ES 300h. A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

Website: www.lexusindia.co.in Facebook: @LexusIndia Instagram: @lexus_india #ExperienceAmazing

