Left Menu

Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCSE) partners with Rela Hospital to launch one of its most popular courses: "Care of the Critically Ill Surgical Patients", for the first time in South India

For the first time in South India, Royal College of Surgeons of England partners with Rela Hospital, Chennai for an interactive course on "Care of the Critically Ill Surgical Patients" (CCrISP) and another course designated 'Systematic Training in Acute Illness Recognition and Treatment' (START) for the practicing doctors in the state.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-03-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 12:30 IST
Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCSE) partners with Rela Hospital to launch one of its most popular courses: "Care of the Critically Ill Surgical Patients", for the first time in South India
Leads of START & CCrISP course along with the entire team of participants at Rela Hospital.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): For the first time in South India, Royal College of Surgeons of England partners with Rela Hospital, Chennai for an interactive course on "Care of the Critically Ill Surgical Patients" (CCrISP) and another course designated 'Systematic Training in Acute Illness Recognition and Treatment' (START) for the practicing doctors in the state. It is noteworthy to recognize that the START course is being launched for the first time in India. These interactive courses (Including mandatory, pre-course e-learning) cover the practical skills and knowledge needed to look after surgical patients including those who are deteriorating or at risk of doing so. These courses are for pre-selected candidates who have completed their MBBS with an additional 2 years of surgical experience training.

CCrISP and START have been designed by some of the UK's most academic faculties from both surgical and anaesthetic specialties. This 2-day workshop is aimed to deliver/share knowledge, experience, and insights for the participating doctors to learn and develop skills to manage critical situations in surgery systematically. The interactive India's first START program is headed by Dr Stephen P Cavanagh, Consultant Vascular Surgeon at York Hospital, and the CCrISP course is led by Dr Rajesh Sivaprakasam, Consultant in Transplant, Access and General Surgery, Barts Health NHS Trust. Both the interactive courses were further supported by Dr Michal John Fried, Consultant in Anaesthesia and Critical Care Medicine, Chesterfield Royal Hospital, UK. Prof Mohamed Rela, Course Director for India at Rela Hospital said, "We are proud to be leading this South India's first Initiative and I want to thank the Tamil Nadu government for encouraging such educational programmes for the medical fraternity. These interactive courses will go a long way to train budding surgeons from our state, eventually benefiting society at large. It is a huge recognition for us that Royal College of Surgeons of England has chosen Rela Hospital as its partner in India."

Highlights of the course include- Presentation of critically ill patients; formulation of a plan of action; prevention and recognition of complications; Interaction with colleagues; Communication with patients and relatives during critical illness and conducting a surgical ward round. The number is participants in each course is limited to aid active participation however several such courses will be conducted throughout the year. For more details on the Course please, write to academics@relainstitute.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022