Akasa Air to launch operations from June, expects fleet size at 72 in 5 years- CEO Dube

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline Akasa Air is all set to roll out its commercial operation from June, its CEO Vinay Dube has said here.Speaking at an interactive session on the sidelines of Wings India 2022, Dube on Friday said the airline hopes to have a fleet of 72 aircraft in the next five years.We hope to launch our first commercial flight in the month of June.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 12:54 IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline Akasa Air is all set to roll out its commercial operation from June, its CEO Vinay Dube has said here.

Speaking at an interactive session on the sidelines of Wings India 2022, Dube on Friday said the airline hopes to have a fleet of 72 aircraft in the next five years.

''We hope to launch our first commercial flight in the month of June. We are working very closely with Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) to get our licensing done,'' he said replaying to query.

He further said the airline plans to have 18 aircraft on ground as part of its fleet within 12 subsequent months of launching and then add 12 to 14 every year making it 72 in five years.

''We are very excited and serve number of people with warmth and affection and kindness,'' he further said.

To begin with, Akasa Air will have services from metros to Tier II and III cities. There will also be flights from metros to metros so that the aircraft is moved around the system, the CEO had earlier said.

Dube had said the airline targets to start overseas flights in the second half of calendar year 2023 once there are 20 planes in its fleet.

In October, the airlines got no-objection certificate (NOC) for the operations from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

