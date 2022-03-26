Left Menu

Jyotsna Reddy, founder of Glam Hour, to debut in the reality show titled 'Beauty Business'

Jyotsna Reddy, founder, and CEO of Glam Hour, an inclusive cosmetic brand, will debut in a real business show titled 'Beauty Business' to follow her journey in curating a beauty brand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 13:52 IST
Jyotsna Reddy, founder of Glam Hour, to debut in the reality show titled 'Beauty Business'
Jyotsna Reddy, founder of Glam Hour, to debut in the reality show titled 'Beauty Business'.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/PNN): Jyotsna Reddy, founder, and CEO of Glam Hour, an inclusive cosmetic brand, will debut in a real business show titled 'Beauty Business' to follow her journey in curating a beauty brand. According to an insider source, the Beauty Business series will follow Asian entrepreneur and social media personality Jyotsna Reddy. The show's idea is inspired by the life of many influential women in distinguished fields and their ability to deal with everything that is challenged at them. It is to throw light on contemporary issues in career management and relationships. In celebration, viewers showered praises on Twitter in complete awe and excitement.

The show provides behind-the-scenes glimpses at what it takes to build a community-driven cosmetics business using different modules and platforms where the commerce is technologically driven. Beauty entrepreneurs dominate the personal care industry. Brands are exploding on a greater scale due to increased digital media influence. A new reality programme based on the world of glam is aiming to debunk all the myths and odds of launching a successful cosmetics brand. Indeed, this event will occupy a unique position because it centres on a robust lady who thrives on innovation and diversity in the beauty industry.

Beauty Business is more than a reality show; it is a tremendous affirmation for hustlers who feel that nothing is impossible. The show is aimed at women worldwide who are interested in beauty and establishing a business and who have been inspired by Jyotsna to understand what it takes to manage a worldwide beauty enterprise. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022