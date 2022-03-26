Left Menu

Chinese search team yet to find second black box from plane crash

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-03-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 15:09 IST
Chinese search team yet to find second black box from plane crash
Chinese emergency workers have found no survivors from Monday's plane crash and have not recovered the second black box from the crash site, officials said on Saturday.

The China Eastern Airlines flight travelling from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast plummeted from cruising altitude to the ground in China's first plane crash in 12 years.

