Chinese search team yet to find second black box from plane crash
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-03-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 15:09 IST
Chinese emergency workers have found no survivors from Monday's plane crash and have not recovered the second black box from the crash site, officials said on Saturday.
The China Eastern Airlines flight travelling from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast plummeted from cruising altitude to the ground in China's first plane crash in 12 years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
