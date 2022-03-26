More flights likely at Ranchi airport in summers

The number of flights operating at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi is likely to rise to 32 during the summers, an official said on Saturday.

The airlines operate in two schedules — winter and summer. The summer schedule, which is starting from March 27, will conclude on October 29.

Airport director Vinod Sharma said, ''Number of flights is expected to increase from 28 in the winter schedule to 32 in the summer schedule.'' He said that though 28 flights were listed in the winter schedule, 24-25 flights operated on a daily basis with the arrival and departure of 4,000-4,500 passengers.

The Ranchi airport has recently been adjudged the second best in Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) published by the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

''Among the 68 airports of the country where the survey was conducted, Ranchi bagged the second rank,'' Sharma said.

He said that the survey is conducted among passengers on various parameters, including parking arrangements, entrance facility, washrooms, cleanliness and seating arrangements.

