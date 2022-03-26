Left Menu

Meth tablets worth over Rs 1.5cr seized in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 26-03-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 18:00 IST
Meth tablets worth over Rs 1.5cr seized in Mizoram
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

At least 50,000 illegal tablets of Methamphetamine, worth over Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, have been seized at a village on the Mizoram-Tripura border, police said on Saturday.

Methamphetamine is a potent central nervous system stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug and less commonly as a second-line treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity. The contraband was being transported in a truck bearing Tripura's registration number when the vehicle was intercepted near a check post at Kanhmun village on Friday, the police said. PTI COR MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022