Left Menu

Maha signed MoUs worth Rs 3 lakh cr with 98 firms amid pandemic: Minister

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-03-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 18:39 IST
Maha signed MoUs worth Rs 3 lakh cr with 98 firms amid pandemic: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 3 lakh crore with 98 companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, state industries minister Subhash Desai said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after attending the 'Aura of AURIC' conference here, organised along with eight consulate generals, Desai said these MoUs will generate three lakh jobs in the state.

''The requisite land has been allotted to nearly 70 per cent of these companies. The investment is from nations like USA, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Russia and Japan. Maharashtra did not stop (in its path of progress) during the pandemic,'' he said.

The minister also informed that AURIC has got a permit to distribute electricity in the industrial areas of Shendra and Bidkin, and the rates would be cheaper than those in neigbouring states, making the region highly competitive for firms to invest in.

AURIC or Aurangabad Industrial City is a multi-billion dollar corridor being developed as part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

Earlier, speaking at the event, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the area will attract investment due to the fast pace of infrastructure development, adding that AURIC will recycle 42 per cent of its consumed water and also have an e-land management system.

Desai also inaugurated the office of the Marathwada Acceleration for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), which will help units involved in innovation, here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022