Max Group company Antara launches Care Home Facility in Jasola, New Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Antara, a part of the USD 5-bn Max Group, today announced the launch of its 10-bedded Care Home facility in Jasola. The launch closely follows Antara's announcement to invest over Rs 300 crore across Residences for Seniors, Care Homes and Care at Home services and MedCare products in the next 3-4 years. This is the fifth such facility to be started since the launch of the first one in 2020. Antara will be setting up a chain of 30-35 such facilities, including memory care homes. The key focus of the new Care Home will be dedicated pre- and post-operative care in Delhi-NCR with special emphasis on international and domestic medical tourism. Given the relaxation in COVID-19 norms, and the predicted fourth wave in mid-2022, there is an increased need for dedicated care properties. The facility is in close proximity to hospitals/nursing homes, thereby providing easy accessibility.

The Care Home services cater to seniors over the age of 55, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. Antara's Care Homes provide healthcare and monitoring services with round-the-clock nursing support from medically trained care professionals, along with daily doctor consults, vital monitoring, medication administration and emergency response protocols, nutritionally assisted meals, regular physical activity, physiotherapy, and counselling sessions. The Care Home offerings include Recuperative Care, Assisted Living and Rehabilitation. Recuperative Care focuses on pre-and post-hospitalization recovery, while Assisted Living provides facilities and services for elders who need support in their daily living needs. The Rehabilitation services consist of physiotherapy and wellness programs designed to keep seniors mentally and physically fit.

Commenting on the new care home facility launch, Rajit Mehta, MD and CEO, Antara said, "Given our fast-changing demographic, our capacity to take care of our seniors, needs to be fundamentally revamped. Currently, the senior care segment is fragmented and requires thoughtfully curated holistic solutions. Antara's Care Homes are another step in providing a home like environment with specialised services and 24*7 support to elders. This takes us a step closer to our target of creating an integrated ecosystem of care and well-being for seniors." Antara Care Homes have common facilities such as dining spaces, activity spaces, and lounge areas, well-equipped with senior-specific details in addition to regular engagement activities. Residents are served nutritionally assisted meals in a homely environment and have access to specially designed care plans for the duration of their stay under the consultation of in-house and external doctors.

Globally, Assisted Care Services is an established and sought-after category, especially in markets such as Japan, Singapore, the US, and many parts of Europe. India is still at a nascent stage but as a large population of the country gravitates towards ageing, the demand for Assisted Care Services is expected to pick up with an increase in mass affluent elder population, quite a few of whom are seeking specialized services and solutions to their changing needs. The COVID-19 outbreak has accelerated the demand for dependable and professional services and solutions for seniors. Launched in 2013, Antara is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Max India Limited, one of the three listed entities of the Max Group. It is an integrated service provider for all senior care needs, operating two main lines of businesses - Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services.

Antara's first residential community in Dehradun comprises nearly 200 apartments spread across 14 acres of land. In 2020, it launched a new senior living facility in Noida's Sector-150. With 340 apartments in its first phase of development, it will cater to the social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs of seniors. It is expected to be ready for possession by 2024. Antara's Assisted Care Services include, 'Care Homes', 'Care at Home' and 'MedCare' products. This line of business caters to seniors above the age of 55, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. Starting with its first facility in Gurugram, the Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for the recuperation of seniors.

Antara plans to set up a chain of 35-40 Care Homes in the next three years. Its Care at Home services provides well-equipped, medically trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home's comfort. The MedCare product services vertical is a one-stop platform for the daily medical equipment needs of seniors. Recently, Antara conducted a first-of-its-kind survey 'State of Seniors'. It attempted to understand the elderly population better with a special focus on their aspirations, preferences, challenges and opinions on today's socio-cultural and economic issues. The study, conducted in North (Delhi-NCR), South (Chennai, Bangalore & Hyderabad) and West (Mumbai & Pune) regions, covered 2,000 middle and upper-class elders aged 55 and above.

