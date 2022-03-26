Saudi-led coalition demands Houthi weapons withdrawal from Sanaa airport - Al Arabiya

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen demanded on Saturday that the Iran-aligned group withdraw all weapons from the airport of Sana'a, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV channel said.

Keeping weapons in the airport of the Yemeni capital and other civilian areas would "end their status" as safe regions not to be targeted by the coalition's air strikes, it said.

