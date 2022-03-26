Saudi-led coalition demands Houthi weapons withdrawal from Sanaa airport - Al Arabiya
Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 19:00 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen demanded on Saturday that the Iran-aligned group withdraw all weapons from the airport of Sana'a, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV channel said.
Keeping weapons in the airport of the Yemeni capital and other civilian areas would "end their status" as safe regions not to be targeted by the coalition's air strikes, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
