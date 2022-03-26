Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition demands Houthi weapons withdrawal from Sanaa airport - Al Arabiya

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 19:00 IST
Saudi-led coalition demands Houthi weapons withdrawal from Sanaa airport - Al Arabiya

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen demanded on Saturday that the Iran-aligned group withdraw all weapons from the airport of Sana'a, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV channel said.

Keeping weapons in the airport of the Yemeni capital and other civilian areas would "end their status" as safe regions not to be targeted by the coalition's air strikes, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022