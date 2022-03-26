Son of UP Dy CM Maurya injured in road mishap in Jalaun

Yogesh Maurya, the son of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, sustained minor injuries when the car in which he was travelling collided with a tractor in Kalpi area of Jalaun on Saturday, police said.

Yogesh Maurya was on his way to offer prayers at Pitambara Peeth in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Jalaun Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar said the deputy chief minister's son, along with his three companions, was travelling in an SUV and it collided with a tractor coming from the opposite direction on the highway.

Maurya suffered minor injuries and was taken to the guest house of the Public Works Department, Kumar said said, adding a team of doctors was called and first aid was given to him.

District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan too reached the guest house, while the damaged SUV was removed from the road with the help of a crane, police said.

Meanwhile, Keshav Prasad Maurya, in a tweet in Hindi, said, ''With the blessings of Pitambara maa and all of you, my son Yogesh Kumar Maurya is safe. After consultations with doctors, he will again leave for the darshan of Pitambara maa.'' PTI COR CDN RHL

