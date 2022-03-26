BRO re-opens Manali-Sarchu road

The 210-km Manali-Sarchu road was re-opened by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday, the defence ministry said.

It said the opening of the road will provide connectivity to Lahaul district in Himachal Pradesh and it further leads to Leh in Ladakh.

The road remains closed for over 160-180 days in a year during the winters.

The ministry said the road is generally opened in the last week of April, but with the successful movement of a road convoy on March 26, the BRO has opened it almost a month in advance.

''The opening of the Manali-Sarchu Road was premised on the successful conduct of snow clearance operations over one of the highest passes of the Zanskar Range, the formidable Baralacha La Pass (16,043 feet),'' the ministry said.

''The BRO adopted a two-prong approach, with the simultaneous deployment of snow clearance teams from two sides, one from Patsio to Baralacha La and the second from Sarchu to Baralacha La,'' it said.

