IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs KKR

Scoreboard of the IPL opener between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings Innings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Nitish Rana b Umesh 0 Devon Conway c Shreyas Iyer b Umesh 3 Robin Uthappa st Jackson b Chakaravarthy 28 Ambati Rayudu run out (Shreyas Iyer/Narine) 15 Ravindra Jadeja not out 26 Shivam Dube c Narine b Russell 3 MS Dhoni not out 50 Extras: (W-4, NB-2) 6 Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs) 131 Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 28-2, 49-3, 52-4, 61-5 Bowler: Umesh Yadav 4-0-20-2, Shivam Mavi 4-0-35-0, Varun Chakaravarthy 4-0-23-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-15-0, Andre Russe 4-0-38-1. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

