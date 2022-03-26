Left Menu

Narrow escape for passengers as coupling between train bogies snap in Bengal's Paschim Medinipur

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 21:27 IST
Narrow escape for passengers as coupling between train bogies snap in Bengal's Paschim Medinipur
Passengers of Howrah-bound Falaknama Express had a narrow escape on Saturday as the coupling between two bogies snapped near Bella station in Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district.

A SER official said no injury or casualty was reported in the incident as the motorman halted the train at 3.10 pm as soon as he realised that the coupling between compartments 22 and 23 had come off.

It took railway staff around 30 minutes to fix the problem, after which the train, which had originated in Secunderabad, left for Howrah station.

''As the entire episode was over in half an hour, movement of trains in the Howrah-Kharagpur section did not get affected,'' the SER official said.

