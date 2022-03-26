Delhi budget aims to address price rise, unemployment: Kejriwal

Describing his government's budget as innovative and bold, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said it aimed to solve the twin problems of price rise and unemployment.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the ''Rozgar Budget'' in the Assembly on Saturday with an outlay of Rs 75,800 crore for the financial year 2022-23, focussing on creating 20 lakh jobs in five years by setting up an electronic city and promoting night economy, retail and wholesale markets.

The budget size for the next financial year is 9.86 per cent higher than that of the previous year -- Rs 69,000 crore -- Sisodia said, adding that Delhi's economy is recovering gradually from the impact of COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference after the budget presentation, Kejriwal said, ''Our first budget in 2014-15 was Rs 31,000 crore. Today, the budget is Rs 76,000 crore, around two-and-a-half times higher. This was possible because ours is a die-hard, honest government.'' He said the budget is bold and innovative and aims to create 20 lakh jobs in five years.

''Our government has presented a holistic plan to generate 20 lakh employment opportunities in five years. It takes immense courage to take a resolve to generate 20 lakh jobs and this is no election promise,'' he said.

He said that 1.68 crore people out of two to three crore Delhiites are qualified today but only one third of them have jobs, and stressed that there is a need to increase the number of workforce from 33 per cent to 45 per cent and employ 76 lakh people.

''Twenty lakh employment avenues will be generated in the retail sector as well as those of food and beverages, logistics and supply chain, travel and tourism, entertainment, construction, real estate and green energy,'' he said.

Noting that the common public faces two main obstacles -- employment and inflation -- he said that the Delhi Budget 2022-23 predominantly solves the twin issues.

''I highly doubt that a mechanism to generate employment on such a large scale with creative and innovative solutions as the Delhi Budget presents has ever been attempted before by any government in the past. In the last seven years, the Delhi Government has ensured around 12 lakh job opportunities for the youth of Delhi. Out of these, 1,78,000 jobs were created in the government sector, while around 10 lakh in the private sector. ''Today the Budget was presented in the Vidhan Sabha, and within that a blueprint outlining the generation of 20 lakh jobs in the next 5 years was introduced. It is an extremely bold and innovative budget, for which I wholeheartedly congratulate our Finance Minister Manish Sisodia and his team,'' he said.

Calling the budget the need of the hour, he said the coronavirus pandemic led to a large number of layoffs, causing livelihood troubles for many in Delhi with loss of income sources.

Under the ''Rozgar Budget'', five markets of Delhi will be revamped and the Delhi Shopping Festival and Wholesale Festival will be organised that will give a huge push for jobs, he said, adding that the Gandhi Nagar cloth market will be transformed into a state-of-the-art grand garment hub.

Sisodia also announced that Delhi will also roll out a startup policy.

''Delhi has emerged as the startup capital. Through our startup policy, the youth will develop new business and increase employment opportunities,'' Kejriwal said.

Talking about the government's previous initiatives, he said that 73 per cent of Delhi's population is availing free electricity.

''Numerous families are transferring their children from private schools to Delhi's government schools -- some 3.75 lakh students have made the switch this year. Even if there are two children in a family studying in a low-income private school, the fees easily amount to Rs 3,000-5,000 per child, putting a heavy financial burden on the parents. ''By shifting these students to a government school, the family saves over Rs 10,000 a month which is a matter of great significance to the family,'' he said.

The education sector has been allocated Rs 16,278 crore -- 22 per cent of the total outlay and the highest among all sectors.

Kejriwal said the government's social security net of free education, healthcare, water, power and bus travel for women is a huge relief during backbreaking inflation.

''In the health department, Delhi is the only place where regardless of economic background, free treatment is available for all patients. ''If one unfortunately falls prey to a more serious disease which costs some Rs 20-40 lakh, they can head to GTB Hospital or LNJP or GB Pant, or any of the 38 major Delhi government hospitals, the entire treatment will be provided for free. The Delhi government will bear all costs, without asking whether you are rich or poor, no BPL card is needed to be shown,'' he said.

He also announced that the government has made water supply free and is now on track to provide it 24x7. ''After all, what's the point of free water is there's no water supply,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)