BSF Wives Welfare Association opens 'Sakhi' shop along the IB in Jammu

BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) on Saturday inaugurated a handicraft and handloom shop at Border outpost Octroi for tourists visiting the Suchetgarh sector along the International Border (IB) for the 'retreat ceremony' on weekends, an official said.

President of BWWA, Jammu frontier, Sunita Boora inaugurated the 'Sakhi' shop, a BSF spokesperson said. He said the shop contains women's accessories, including clothing, footwear and bags. The main purpose of opening the shop is to showcase the talent of BSF families and to contribute to their welfare, the spokesperson said. ''Our association has always been committed to the welfare and development of BSF families for which we are constantly working. This 'SAKHI' store will help in promoting the handicraft and handloom work done by our BWWA women,'' Boora said. She said the move would help in bonding with civilians as they can now collect BSF memorabilia from the shop.

