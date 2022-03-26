Centre's TDB, Sapigen Biologix ink deal to make intranasal COVID-19 vaccine & malaria drug

The Technology Development Board (TDB) of the Union Ministry of Science and Technology and Sapigen Biologix Private Limited, Hyderabad on Saturday entered into an agreement for development and commercialisation of two novel vaccines -- ''Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine and RTS, S Malaria Vaccine''.

Sapigen Biologix is helmed by Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech Ltd, which developed Covaxin in collaboration with the ICMR.

Under the agreement, TDB and Bharat Biotech have pledged support of Rs 200 crore each to create a continuous corpus of Rs 400 crore for development and commercialisation of two novel vaccines -- intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine and ''RTS, S Malaria Vaccine'', Sapigen Biologix said in a statement.

The company aims to set up a state-of-the art cGMP facility in Bhubaneswar, in compliance with latest global standards, for manufacturing Intranasal COVID vaccine and (RTS, S) malaria vaccine initially and later expand the product portfolio by adding other vaccines.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh called for equal stake participation by the industry to sustain start-ups.

There will be equal stake for both sides with each side contributing Rs 200 crore respectively for ensuring sustainable start-ups, the statement said.

Singh said the initiative would ensure equal stakes with equal partnership and responsibility for the industry for sustainable start-ups. He said the vaccine strategy of India symbolises Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He said the country's vaccine strategy brings together pharma, industry and academia together in a partnership with an eye on meeting the current as well as possible future challenges.

The Union minister said the idea behind such initiatives is to have a sustainable partnership in the long run and provide a sustainable source of livelihood to India’s youth.

He termed it as a new beginning in India’s vaccine strategy and expressed hope that it will give further impetus to research and development in the country.

