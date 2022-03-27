Left Menu

Second 'black box' found in China Eastern plane crash

The second black box has been recovered from the crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that killed 132 people last week, Chinese state media said Sunday.Searchers had been looking for the flight data recorder after finding the cockpit voice recorder four days ago.

The second “black box” has been recovered from the crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that killed 132 people last week, Chinese state media said Sunday.

Searchers had been looking for the flight data recorder after finding the cockpit voice recorder four days ago. The two recorders should help investigators determine what caused the plane to plummet from the sky and into a forested mountainside in southern China. Flight MU5735 crashed Monday as it was heading from the city of Kunming in southeastern China to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong. State broadcaster CCTV and the official Xinhua news agency reported the discovery of the flight data recorder, citing officials.

