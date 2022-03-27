Left Menu

Maha: 5 of family killed in car-truck collision in Amravati

The truck then rammed into an electric pole, broke it and jumped on to the other side of the road, an official from Nandgaonpeth police station said.Four car occupants died on the spot, he said. The person also died during treatment, the official said.The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, he said.

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 27-03-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 14:44 IST
Maha: 5 of family killed in car-truck collision in Amravati
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five members of a family were killed after a truck collided with their car in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Sunday while they were going to attend a marriage function, police said.

The car was completely damaged due to the impact of the collision. Two wheels of the truck also came off after the accident, which took place on Nandgaonpeth-Devalgaon ring road, they said.

The family, from Anjangaon Surji village, was heading towards Nandgaonpeth via Walgaon to attend a marriage ceremony. When the car reached near Pote College, its driver tried to overtake a two-wheeler. At that time, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the car. The truck then rammed into an electric pole, broke it and jumped on to the other side of the road, an official from Nandgaonpeth police station said.

Four car occupants died on the spot, he said. Some labourers working nearby rushed to the accident site. They rescued one of the car occupants, who was rushed to a hospital. The person also died during treatment, the official said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022