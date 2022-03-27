Left Menu

Aster DM Healthcare to invest Rs 500 cr to set up healthcare facilities in Tamil Nadu

Aster DM Healthcare on Sunday said it will invest Rs 500 crore to set up healthcare facilities in Tamil Nadu. Apart from Kerala, Aster has healthcare facilities spread across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 17:01 IST
Aster DM Healthcare to invest Rs 500 cr to set up healthcare facilities in Tamil Nadu
Aster DM Healthcare
  • Country:
  • India

Aster DM Healthcare on Sunday said it will invest Rs 500 crore to set up healthcare facilities in Tamil Nadu. Aster, which is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, has signed a memorandum of understanding on March 26 with the Tamil Nadu government in this regard.

The MoU proposes an investment of Rs 500 crore in hospitals, pharmacies, and laboratories in Tamil Nadu, Aster DM Healthcare said in a statement.

This will help provide quality healthcare at an affordable cost to the people of Tamil Nadu and generate employment for more than 3,500 people, it added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has encouraged the initiative and ensured support to the healthcare group.

Currently, Aster has 14 hospitals, 9 clinics, and 66 labs and patient experience centers in India, with an investment of about Rs 3,000 crore.

With five hospitals already in Kerala, including Aster Medcity - the flagship hospital of the group, the investment in Tamil Nadu will further solidify Aster's presence in South India. Apart from Kerala, Aster has healthcare facilities spread across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022