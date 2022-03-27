IndiGo starts flights connecting Pantnagar with Delhi, Dehradun

IndiGo on Sunday started flights connecting Pantnagar in Uttarakhand with Delhi and Dehradun.

Both the Dehradun-Pantnagar and the Delhi-Pantnagar flights will operate daily, the airline said in a statement.

''The newly introduced routes are aimed at business and leisure travellers looking to travel to the Kumaon region and its foothills,'' it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)