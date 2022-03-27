IndiGo starts flights connecting Pantnagar with Delhi, Dehradun
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 17:22 IST
IndiGo on Sunday started flights connecting Pantnagar in Uttarakhand with Delhi and Dehradun.
Both the Dehradun-Pantnagar and the Delhi-Pantnagar flights will operate daily, the airline said in a statement.
''The newly introduced routes are aimed at business and leisure travellers looking to travel to the Kumaon region and its foothills,'' it mentioned.
