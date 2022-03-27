Aster DM Healthcare to invest Rs 500 cr in TN; inks MoU with govt

Healthcare major Aster DM Healthcare on Sunday said it has earmarked Rs 500 crore investment to set up hospitals in Tamil Nadu and has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government in this connection.

The MoU proposed to include setting up of hospitals, pharmacies, and laboratories in the state aimed at providing quality healthcare to the people, a press release said here.

During the maiden overseas trip undertaken by Chief Minister M K Stalin to Dubai on Saturday, Aster DM Healthcare founder-chairman and managing director Azad Moopen exchanged documents with the Guidance Tamil Nadu Managing Director and CEO, Pooja Kulkarni for establishing the healthcare facilities in the state.

The investment by Aster DM Healthcare would help the healthcare provider to further expand its services to all South Indian states.

Aster DM Healthcare has a predominant presence in southern and western states in India with investments ranging from Rs 3,000 crore. Recently, the group announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru to launch an artificial intelligence laboratory, it added.

