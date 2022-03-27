Left Menu

PTI | Agra | Updated: 27-03-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 21:03 IST
Constable falls on railway tracks from platform, crushed to death by goods train passing by
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Government Railway Police constable, standing on a platform with a goods train passing by it, was crushed to death after falling on the tracks while apparently feeling dizzy and collapsing, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place at Raja Ki Mandi railway station on Saturday night where Constable Ringal Kumar was posted, GRP Public Relation Officer Sachin Kaushik said.

A CCTV video of the incident that surfaced on Sunday showed the constable standing on the platform almost five to six ft away from the edge of the platform with a goods train passing by it.

But then, the constable is suddenly seen apparently feeling dizzy and collapsing and falling on to the railway tracks.

He was crushed to death under the wheels of the slow-moving train, GRP PRO Kaushik said.

he said the 34-year-old constable belonged to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and is survived by his wife and a one-month-old daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

