IPL Scoreboard: PBKS vs RCB
PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 27-03-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 21:30 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Sunday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis c Shahrukh Khan b Arshdeep Singh 88 Anuj Rawat b Rahul Chahar 21 Virat Kohli not out 41 Dinesh Karthik not out 32 Extras: (B-5, LB-6, W-12) 23 Total: (2 wkts, 20 Overs) 205 Fall of Wickets: 50-1, 168-2 Bowler: Sandeep Sharma 4-0-37-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-31-1, Odean Smith 4-0-52-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-22-1, Harpreet Brar 3-0-38-0, Liam Livingstone 1-0-14-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK
