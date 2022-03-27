UP: Man arrested for mobilephone theft

The Uttar Pradesh special task force and the Farah police in a joint operation here on Sunday arrested a man carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 and accused of stealing mobilephones, officials said.

''On a tip off, accused Parvez Ahmad of Laxmi Nagar, Delhi, was arrested when he was proceeding for Rajasthan in a car with a few mobilephones,'' Special Task Force (STF) Additional Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Raj Kumar Mishra said.

He said that the 33-year-old confessed that he had opened a shop in Delhi's Sangam Vihar along with Raju Mandal, a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar, for purchase and sale of stolen mobiles.

Ahmad also told police that he and Mandal have purchased around 2,500 stolen mobilephones from Mujahid of Mathura, the officials said.

These phones were from a lot stolen in October 2021, they said, adding that after purchasing the 2,500 phones, Ahmad sold it to Pawan Safi of Delhi. According to the officials, Mandal and Safi were arrested earlier and are in jail. Ahmad was wanted for the theft of 8,990 phones in October 5 last year, the officials said. Thrity-three mobile phones, a car, a pistol, four live cartridges and Rs 60,000 were seized from Ahmad, they said.

