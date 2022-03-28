* China's financial hub of Shanghai launched a planned two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people on Monday, closing bridges and tunnels, and restricting highway traffic in a scramble to contain surging local COVID-19 cases. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Canadian vaccine maker Medicago's COVID-19 vaccine, approved last month in Canada, is facing limited growth in the near term after the World Health Organization said it would not review the vaccine because the company is partly owned by U.S.-Swiss tobacco company Philip Morris, health experts say. * The U.S. Supreme Court granted a request by President Joe Biden's administration to let the Navy declined to deploy SEALs and other special operations forces personnel who refused mandatory COVID-19 vaccination due to religious objections.

EUROPE * Italy reported 59,555 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 73,357 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 82 from 118.

* French health authorities said the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 was down by 38 over 24 hours, at 20,616, but on a week-on-week basis, that figure was up for the second day running, after declining by that measure since early February. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong said on Sunday it is shortening the ban on airlines that are found to have carried three or more passengers who test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, as the number of local cases continues to ease from its peak. * U.S. automaker Tesla is suspending production at its Shanghai factory for four days after the city announced on Sunday night it would lockdown in two stages to carry out mass testing for COVID 19, two people familiar with the matter said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Senior citizens who received a second booster of the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination had a 78% lower mortality rate from the disease than those who got one only, a study from Israel showed on Sunday.

* The U.S. health regulator said on Friday the currently authorized dose of GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology's antibody-based COVID-19 treatment is unlikely to be effective against the Omicron BA.2 variant. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* China will soon roll out measures to make it easier for private companies to issue bonds, China's securities regulator said late on Sunday, as a resurgence in coronavirus infections threatens an already slowing domestic economy. * Profit growth at China's industrial firms accelerated in January-February in line with other signs of momentum in the economy, although the outlook clouded by COVID-19 outbreaks and the war in Ukraine is stoking calls for supportive measures.

* The crude oil market heads into another week of uncertainty, buffeted on one side by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the expansion of COVID-related lockdowns in China, the world's largest crude importer. * Asian shares and oil prices both slid on Monday as coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai looked set to hit global activity, while the yen extended its stomach-churning descent as the Bank of Japan acted to keep local yields near zero.

