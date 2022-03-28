Left Menu

Cow stuck in Mumbai drain; rescue operation on

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 10:37 IST
Cow stuck in Mumbai drain; rescue operation on
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A cow got stuck in a drain near Dadar railway station in Mumbai on Monday morning and efforts were on to rescue it, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place in Kabutarkhana locality around 7.30 am, he said, adding that it was not clear how the cow got stuck into the drain.

''The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and efforts are on to rescue the cow,'' the official said. The rescue operation was taking time as the heavy cow was stuck at a small opening of the drain, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022