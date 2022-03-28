Left Menu

Responders are dealing with fire at new Kuwait Int'l airport project - official

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 12:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Air traffic is normal in Kuwait International airport and not impacted by a "limited" fire in the new passenger building, Kuwait's Aviation authority tweeted on Monday. A spokesman for the ministry of public works, Ahmed Saad Al-Saleh, had said that responders are dealing with the fire.

No further details were available.

