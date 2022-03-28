Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line hit by snag

Services on a section of Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed on Monday due to some signalling issue, officials said.

Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden station in Noida.

''Magenta Line Update Delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal-1 IGI Airport. Normal service on all other lines,'' the DMRC tweeted.

''The delay is on account of some signalling issue,'' a senior official said.

