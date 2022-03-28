Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line hit by snag
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 12:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Services on a section of Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed on Monday due to some signalling issue, officials said.
Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden station in Noida.
''Magenta Line Update Delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal-1 IGI Airport. Normal service on all other lines,'' the DMRC tweeted.
''The delay is on account of some signalling issue,'' a senior official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida
- Delhi
- Janakpuri West
- DMRC
- Magenta Line
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to discuss govt formation with BJP leadership in Delhi today
Delhi Railway Passenger Reservation System to remain inactive for few hours on Sunday late night
Meeting with BJP top brass, including PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath, on Yogi's Delhi itinerary
Paytm founder held in Feb for hitting South Delhi DCP's car, released on bail
Yogi meets PM Modi, Vice Prez Naidu in Delhi