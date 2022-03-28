Left Menu

Fire strikes terminal under construction at Kuwait airport

A fire broke out Monday at an under-construction new terminal at Kuwait International Airport, authorities said.Firefighters still were trying to control the blaze in Kuwait City, Interior Ministry spokesman Tawheed al-Kandari told The Associated Press.Al-Kandari said a cause for the blaze was not immediately known. Some flights had been delayed on Monday morning though civil aviation authorities said it wasnt because of the fire.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-03-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 12:52 IST
Fire strikes terminal under construction at Kuwait airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A fire broke out Monday at an under-construction new terminal at Kuwait International Airport, authorities said.

Firefighters still were trying to control the blaze in Kuwait City, Interior Ministry spokesman Tawheed al-Kandari told The Associated Press.

Al-Kandari said a cause for the blaze was not immediately known. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been injured.

Photos circulated on social media of dark, billowing smoke behind the lines of planes on the runway. Some flights had been delayed on Monday morning though civil aviation authorities said it wasn't because of the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022