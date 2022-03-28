FTSE 100 climbs on boost from financials, energy stocks cap gains

London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday, boosted by financials and consumer staple stocks, although gains were capped by energy stocks as oil prices fell further on China demand worries. The blue-chip index rose 0.3%, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index advanced 0.4%.

Oil majors BP Plc and Shell Plc fell 1% and 0.7%, respectively, as oil prices dropped more than $3 after China's Shanghai launched a planned two-stage lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections. Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings added 1.3% and Dove soap maker Unilever gained 0.6%, providing the biggest boost to the FTSE 100.

With peace talks between Russia and Ukraine set to take place in Turkey this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has insisted on the territorial integrity of his country after earlier suggesting he was ready for a compromise. Ted Baker slipped 3.4% after the fashion retailer rejected two unsolicited non-binding takeover proposals from private equity firm Sycamore Partners Management for a possible cash offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)