German stocks lead Europe higher as oil slides

European shares rose on Monday, with a surge in automakers and chemical stocks boosting the German blue-chip index, while easing oil prices and hopes of a peace deal in the Ukraine crisis further lifted sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.6% after ending last week slightly lower. The benchmark is less than 9% away from its all-time high hit in early-January. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday the country was willing to assume neutral status and compromise over the status of the eastern Donbas region.

Meanwhile, oil prices tumbled more than $5 after financial hub Shanghai launched a two-stage lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections, raising concerns about fuel demand. Europe's oil and gas index fell 0.4%, the only sector in the red, while automakers and chemicals indexes rose nearly 1.3% each.

Shares of European Apple suppliers, including STMicroelectronics and ams, slipped almost 1% after the Nikkei reported Apple is planning to cut the output of its iPhone and AirPods devices. Its Frankfurt-listed shares were down 1.1%. Orpea slumped 6.8% on news the French government planned to file a criminal complaint against home care group over allegations of mistreatment of elderly patients.

