Left Menu

German stocks lead Europe higher as oil slides

European shares rose on Monday, with a surge in automakers and chemical stocks boosting the German blue-chip index, while easing oil prices and hopes of a peace deal in the Ukraine crisis further lifted sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.6% after ending last week slightly lower.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 12:57 IST
German stocks lead Europe higher as oil slides
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares rose on Monday, with a surge in automakers and chemical stocks boosting the German blue-chip index, while easing oil prices and hopes of a peace deal in the Ukraine crisis further lifted sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.6% after ending last week slightly lower. The benchmark is less than 9% away from its all-time high hit in early-January. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday the country was willing to assume neutral status and compromise over the status of the eastern Donbas region.

Meanwhile, oil prices tumbled more than $5 after financial hub Shanghai launched a two-stage lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections, raising concerns about fuel demand. Europe's oil and gas index fell 0.4%, the only sector in the red, while automakers and chemicals indexes rose nearly 1.3% each.

Shares of European Apple suppliers, including STMicroelectronics and ams, slipped almost 1% after the Nikkei reported Apple is planning to cut the output of its iPhone and AirPods devices. Its Frankfurt-listed shares were down 1.1%. Orpea slumped 6.8% on news the French government planned to file a criminal complaint against home care group over allegations of mistreatment of elderly patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022