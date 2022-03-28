Services on Magenta Line section resume after nearly one-hour disruption
Normal service on all other lines, the DMRC tweeted at 1045 AM.The delay is on account of some signalling issue, a senior official said. About 1150 AM, it again tweeted Normal services have resumed.
- Country:
- India
Services on a section of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed for nearly an hour on Monday due to some signalling issue, officials said.
Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden station in Noida.
''Magenta Line Update Delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal-1 IGI Airport. Normal service on all other lines,'' the DMRC tweeted at 10:45 AM.
''The delay is on account of some signalling issue,'' a senior official said. About 11:50 AM, it again tweeted: ''Normal services have resumed''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida
- Delhi
- Janakpuri West
- DMRC
- Magenta Line
ALSO READ
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to discuss govt formation with BJP leadership in Delhi today
Delhi Railway Passenger Reservation System to remain inactive for few hours on Sunday late night
Meeting with BJP top brass, including PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath, on Yogi's Delhi itinerary
Paytm founder held in Feb for hitting South Delhi DCP's car, released on bail
Yogi meets PM Modi, Vice Prez Naidu in Delhi