Left Menu

China's blue chips weighed by surging COVID cases, Shanghai lockdown

China's blue-chips closed lower on Monday as a spike in COVID-19 cases and a lockdown in Shanghai raised fears of a slowdown in economic activity. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 4,148.47, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% at 3,214.50 points ** China's financial hub of Shanghai launched a planned two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people on Monday.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-03-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 13:25 IST
China's blue chips weighed by surging COVID cases, Shanghai lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • China

China's blue-chips closed lower on Monday as a spike in COVID-19 cases and a lockdown in Shanghai raised fears of a slowdown in economic activity. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 4,148.47, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% at 3,214.50 points

** China's financial hub of Shanghai launched a planned two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people on Monday. A record 3,450 asymptomatic COVID cases were reported in Shanghai on Sunday, accounting for nearly 70% of the nationwide total, along with 50 symptomatic cases. ** "Due to the high transmissibility of Omicron and a strengthened ZCS (zero-COVID strategy), markets need to especially be concerned about a slide in growth in Q2," said Nomura analysts in a note.

** Profit growth at China's industrial firms accelerated in January-February in line with other signs of momentum in the economy. Goldman Sachs analysts said policies to further ease monetary and fiscal measures can be expected given the coronavirus flare-ups. ** China will soon roll out measures to make it easier for private companies to issue bonds, China's securities regulator said late on Sunday, as a resurgence in coronavirus infections threatens an already slowing domestic economy.

** Consumer staples lost 1.7%, with liquor makers down 3.4%. ** New energy, semiconductor and non-ferrous metal stocks fell between 1% and 1.6%.

** In a bright spot, real estate developers rose 1.9% and energy shares jumped 3.4%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022