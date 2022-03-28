Left Menu

Scindia inaugurates Indigo's flight on Indore-Jammu route

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday virtually inaugurated IndiGos flight on the Indore-Jammu route, a statement said.The Indore-Jammu flight will operate four times a week, the airlines statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 13:45 IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday virtually inaugurated IndiGo's flight on the Indore-Jammu route, a statement said.

The Indore-Jammu flight will operate four times a week, the airline's statement said. The flight will depart from Indore at 10.10 AM and land in Jammu at 12.05 PM on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, it said.

The return flight will depart from Jammu at 12.35 PM and land in Indore at 2.45 PM on the aforementioned four days, it said. IndiGo said it operates a total of 632 weekly flights to and from Madhya Pradesh, including connections from destinations like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.

