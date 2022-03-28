Bus falls into gorge in Rajouri, one dead

A 65-year-old passenger was killed and several others injured on Monday when an overloaded bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The bus, carrying over 50 passengers, was on way from Pukharni village to Naushera and the accident took place at Debatta near Lam around 10 am, the officials said. They said rescue teams comprising locals, army and police evacuated nine seriously injured persons to hospital, where one of them Bilal Hussain of Pukharni village succumbed to injuries.

Several others who had received superficial injuries were discharged after first aid, they said. A defence spokesman said troops of the Rashtriya Rifles helped in the rescue efforts. "Regardless of personal safety soldiers of Rashtriya Rifles negotiated the steep slopes and retrieved the gravely injured passengers. The injured were further evacuated by troops in military vehicles to Sub-District Hospital Naushera for administration of first aid and further treatment," the spokesman said.

