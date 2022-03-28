Left Menu

Bus falls into gorge in Rajouri, one dead

They said rescue teams comprising locals, army and police evacuated nine seriously injured persons to hospital, where one of them Bilal Hussain of Pukharni village succumbed to injuries.Several others who had received superficial injuries were discharged after first aid, they said. The injured were further evacuated by troops in military vehicles to Sub-District Hospital Naushera for administration of first aid and further treatment, the spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 13:59 IST
Bus falls into gorge in Rajouri, one dead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old passenger was killed and several others injured on Monday when an overloaded bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The bus, carrying over 50 passengers, was on way from Pukharni village to Naushera and the accident took place at Debatta near Lam around 10 am, the officials said. They said rescue teams comprising locals, army and police evacuated nine seriously injured persons to hospital, where one of them Bilal Hussain of Pukharni village succumbed to injuries.

Several others who had received superficial injuries were discharged after first aid, they said. A defence spokesman said troops of the Rashtriya Rifles helped in the rescue efforts. "Regardless of personal safety soldiers of Rashtriya Rifles negotiated the steep slopes and retrieved the gravely injured passengers. The injured were further evacuated by troops in military vehicles to Sub-District Hospital Naushera for administration of first aid and further treatment," the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022